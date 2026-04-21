Despite the IDF’s initial statement that the sirens heard this evening in northern border-area communities as “false identification," reports from the field indicate significant offensive activity by Hezbollah against Israeli forces and residents in the north.

The first incident this evening involved the launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. An interceptor from the Iron Dome system was fired at the aircraft.

At the same time, another serious incident occurred in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah launched high-trajectory fire toward an IDF force operating داخل Lebanese territory. This was a deliberate attack targeting soldiers engaged in an operational mission beyond the border.

The IDF stated: "A short while ago, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched several rockets toward IDF soldiers operating south of the Forward Defense Line, in the area of Rab Thalathin in southern Lebanon. In response, the IDF struck the launcher from which the rockets were launched."

"Contrary to the report of the false identification, and according to an additional inquiry, the sirens in the areas of Kfar Yuval and Ma'ayan Baruch were most likely sounded following the interception of a UAV launched from Lebanon prior to crossing into Israeli territory. The launches constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the military said.