Figures released by the Ministry of Finance ahead of Independence Day reveal the strength of the Israeli economy, especially in comparison to OECD countries.

The data paints a picture of a strong, dynamic, and resilient economy that surged over the past year in several important indicators, despite geopolitical challenges.

One of the most notable figures concerns GDP per capita. Israel is currently ranked among the world’s top 20 countries, with GDP per capita standing at approximately $54,177. This places Israel above long-established European powers such as the United Kingdom ($52,637) and France ($46,150).

The high-tech sector continues to serve as the backbone of the economy: about 68% of Israeli exports are based on high-tech services and products. Although only around 10% of employees work in the sector, it accounts for more than 30% of the country’s tax revenues.

In terms of capital fundraising, Israel maintains its status as a startup powerhouse and ranks fifth in the world.

Investor confidence in Israel on the global stage is returning.

After a period of volatility during 2023-2024, 2025 marked a turning point, indicating a sharp recovery and a surge in foreign investment to record levels-evidence of renewed confidence among international investors in the long-term stability of the Israeli economy.

The shekel has demonstrated exceptional strength and is among the three currencies that have appreciated the most against the dollar in recent times.

In addition, demand for Israeli government bonds on international markets is six times higher than the amount the state is seeking to raise-an unmistakable indication of market confidence in Israel’s ability to repay its debt and maintain economic stability.

The labor market is posting historic figures: unemployment is nearly nonexistent and stands at half the OECD average.

Private consumption, as measured by credit card purchases, is breaking records, indicating the resilience of households and stable domestic demand.

Israel is considered a water superpower, with more than 80% water recycling and 75% of its water desalinated from the sea.

Israel also benefits from relatively low electricity prices compared to Europe, thanks to the use of natural gas reserves.

Despite the inherent uncertainty in the region and Israel’s security and social challenges, in its 78th year, the Jewish state can be satisfied with figures that place it at the forefront of the global economy.