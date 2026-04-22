The International Bible Quiz for Jewish youth took off Wednesday at the Jerusalem Theater. Sixteen outstanding teenagers, selected from hundreds of candidates across Jewish communities worldwide, took the stage to demonstrate exceptional knowledge of the Bible.

This year’s participants come from seven countries, reflecting a diverse mosaic of Diaspora Jewry.

Representing Israel are Georgi Rivnikov, Hodaya Cohen, Yedidya Molayoff, and Yael Yao; from the United States are Akiva (Jack) Schreier, Yehoshua Applebaum, and Hadassah; from England, Leah Gitl Osterov; from South Africa, Tehila Rannels and Chaim Goldfein; from Mexico, Sarah Sasso Shaluach and Miriam Ditchy; from Panama, Jackie Fanono and Alan Eitan; and from Canada, Michelle Gamliel and Maya Verskin.

Among those attending the event are Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. The quiz is hosted by Sarah Beck, with singer Maor Edri performing in the artistic segment.

Organized by the Education Ministry and its Youth and Society Administration, in cooperation with the Jewish Agency and KKL-JNF, this year’s quiz panel carries special significance. Alongside Knesset Speaker Ohana and question writer Liron Ben Moshe, the judges panel includes representatives of bereaved families from the “Swords of Iron" war: Avraham Revach, father of the late Maj. Dvir Revach, and Rachel Goldberg, widow of the late Rabbi Avi Goldberg.

Education Minister Kisch welcomed the event, stating it reflects Israel’s connection to its heritage and identity.

“The quiz is far more than a knowledge competition - the Bible is the cultural and moral identity of the Jewish people, a compass that has guided us throughout the generations," he said.