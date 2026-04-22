The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Tuesday night that Iran did not ask to extend the ceasefire with the US, following the announcement by US President Donald Trump on the matter.

According to the report, Iran is not ruling out the possibility that everything, including the extension of the ceasefire, is a deception by Trump. The Iranian news agency brought up the possibility that Trump might announce an extension, but that the United States or Israel could later carry out strikes in Iran.

Tasnim cited information indicating that Iranian officials are closely monitoring such a possibility and that Iran does not underestimate such a scenario.

Meanwhile, an adviser to Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, according to Reuters, that Trump’s ceasefire extension is a “ploy to buy time" for a surprise strike.

The adviser said that the continuation of the US blockade on Iranian ports was “no different from bombardment and must be met with a military response".

Trump announced earlier on Tuesday that the ceasefire in Iran would be extended for an unspecified amount of time, in order to allow the Iranian leadership time to submit a proposal for a deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump made clear that the US naval blockade will remain in place until an Iranian proposal is submitted.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump wrote.

“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other," he added.

Trump’s announcement followed a New York Times report stating that an expected trip by Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan for a second round of talks with Iran has been put on hold.

The postponement came after Tehran failed to respond to the latest US negotiating positions, a US official with knowledge of the situation told the Times.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters later on Tuesday that Pakistan has yet to persuade the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian official stated that Iran rejects the prospect of negotiations being conducted under pressure or aimed at Tehran's surrender.

The official added that Iran could still attend talks with the US in Pakistan if Washington backs off its policies of “pressure and threats".