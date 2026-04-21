Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a personal post on Monday evening on the occasion of Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers, in which he spoke about his brother, Sayeret Matkal commander Yoni Netanyahu, who was killed during the 1976 Entebbe raid.

Netanyahu began by describing the close bond between the brothers: “Yoni was my extraordinary brother. My North Star, who helped me navigate my way through the twists and turns of life. He served as a role model and inspiration for me and my brother Iddo, and gave us support and advice at many crossroads. From a young age, he possessed a rare combination of inner calm, determination, and a clear sense of purpose. He always knew where he was going and what was required of him."

Netanyahu added that he believed Yoni would one day lead the country: “Throughout its life, the State of Israel has fought for its very existence. As long as Yoni was alive, I was certain that he would be there at the forefront, in leadership, in the place that would help secure its future."

He recalled the moment he received the bitter news of Yoni’s death in the Entebbe raid to free hostages who were aboard a hijacked Air France plane: “I felt that my life had come to an end. It was not only the loss of a beloved brother. It was the loss of an anchor. I was sure I would never recover."

Netanyahu described how, out of grief, his public path emerged: “Over time, I realized that Yoni’s legacy did not end with his death. On the contrary. Generations of young people have read the book of his letters, and generations of fighters have drawn inspiration from his values. Yoni did not leave behind only a memory of heroism. He left us a path. Out of the depths of sorrow, a profound sense of mission grew within me. Yoni’s sacrifice pushed me forward into public service."

At the conclusion of his post, the Prime Minister connected the memory of his brother to the fateful decisions he is making in these days of war: “As Prime Minister of Israel in these days of an existential war, when I send our soldiers into battle and our pilots toward Iran, I see each and every one of them as if they were my own brother. I remember my parents, and I think of their parents. I know what is at stake. I know the meaning of every decision. I protect our warriors, and they protect us."

He ended with the words: “I miss you, Yoni, my beloved brother. I miss you terribly."