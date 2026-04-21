Marking 78 years of Israel’s independence, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization has released a special prayer to be recited in the period of transition between Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror, and Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day.

Unique to Israel, the connection of the country’s most solemn day to its happiest is known to be a deeply challenging emotional experience, particularly for the families of the fallen. Amongst the continued threat of war from Iran and the IDF’s active presence on multiple fronts, this year’s national commemorations will take on even greater meaning with the dynamic between remembrance, loss, hope and joy being particularly relevant. The Tzohar Rabbinical Organization drafted a special prayer to be recited in the moments between the two days that addresses this transition and the complex dueling emotions.

Drafted by Tzohar co-founder Rabbi Tzachi Lehman, the prayer approaches this dynamic with sensitivity and reverence by ensuring that pain is given equal recognition alongside the jubilant and inspired emotions of independence and Israel’s remarkable achievements and growth. The prayer also references Israel’s most recent challenges and accomplishments, including the blessed return of the hostages, the safety and welfare of the IDF and security forces, support and healing for wounded soldiers and bereaved families, and greater social harmony.

Tzohar Chair Rabbi David Stav commented, “This moment of transition between such different emotions is one of the most challenging aspects of Israeli society. Particularly now, when we continue to experience pain and loss alongside such remarkable military and national achievements, it is all the more important that we find a way to convey the sanctity and relevance of both voices. This tefilla (prayer) is designed to help move between them both, and recognize that remembrance and gratitude, pain and hope, can ultimately work together in our appreciation for the incredible return of our nation to a modern and thriving Jewish state."

The tefilla is available in Hebrew and English for use by individuals and communities, both in Israel and around the world.