Apple on Monday named John Ternus as its new chief executive officer, effective September 1, and said that Tim Cook would take the role of executive chairman.

The transition will end Cook's 15-year run as one of the most successful technology CEOs in modern history.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company," Cook said in a news release, as quoted by NBC News.

"I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world," Cook added.

“I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward," incoming CEO Ternus said.

Ternus has worked at Apple since 2001, and the company said he was "instrumental" to product lines such as the iPhone and AirPods.

Under Cook's stewardship, Apple shares appreciated more than 1,700%. The tech giant’s shares fell less than 1% in after-hours trading on Monday.

The CEO transition is the first since Apple named Tim Cook as Steve Jobs' replacement for the top job in 2011. Before becoming Apple's chief executive, Cook served as Jobs' right-hand man and was the architect of Apple's global supply chain.

During Cook's tenure, Apple launched multiple successful updates to the iPhone, Mac, Apple TV and other critical products, but has struggled with the adoption of artificial intelligence.

At the end of 2025, its artificial intelligence chief left the company. Apple has also delayed the rollout of a more intelligent AI-powered Siri multiple times.