Keshet 12's new drama series, Unconditional, was sold to the Apple TV streaming platform, in one of the Israeli network's largest deals for an original program.

The series will premiere on Keshet 12 after Passover, and will launch globally on Apple TV on May 8th.

The eight-episode series was filmed in India, Georgia, and Israel. It was created byAdam Bizanski (“Magpie") and Dana Idisis (“On The Spectrum"), written by Bizanski, and stars Liraz Chamami (“Bad Boy," “Manayek") and Talia Lynne Ronn in her television debut. The plot follows Orna (Chamami) and her daughter, Gali (Ronn), whose vacation turns into a nightmare when Gali is arrested in Moscow on allegations of drug trafficking. Orna refuses to accept the accusations and embarks on a complicated journey to investigate the truth about her daughter. The journey will entangle her in a deadly web of crime and corruption abroad and make her ask what she really knows about her daughter.

Along with Chamami and Ronn, the show stars Amir Haddad, Yossi Marshek, Evgenia Dodina, and Vladimir Friedman. Director: Johnathan Gurfinkle (“The Accursed"). Produced by: Spiro Films’ Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck (“When Heroes Fly").

Avi Nir, CEO of Keshet Media Group, said: “We are especially proud of the series, Unconditional, one of the most gripping, ambitious, and meaningful series we have produced in recent years, the result of the talent and hard work of some of Israel’s finest creators. We are pleased, appreciative, and very grateful for the partnership with the groundbreaking television platform Apple TV+."

Keren Shahar, CEO of Keshet International, added, “Unconditional tells a powerful and universal story: a mother who will do anything to save her daughter. We are very proud that a series originally produced for an Israeli audience will now reach broad international audiences through Apple. This is further testimony to the quality of Israeli creativity and its global potential."