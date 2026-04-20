Argentinian President Javier Milei visited the Hebron Yeshiva in Givat Mordechai, Jerusalem, today (Monday), and was welcomed by the heads of the yeshiva and hundreds of students.

Milei entered the women’s gallery and waved to the yeshiva students standing below.

The head of the Hebron Yeshiva, Rabbi Yosef Chevroni, opened the gathering and said: “Mr. President, I will speak in Hebrew. I am sure the translator will do a good job, but the language of the heart-I am certain you understand in any case."

Rabbi CAHevroni added: “Honorable President, you have undoubtedly received certificates and honors from important countries, from distinguished institutions and organizations. But I do not think-nor do I know-whether you have ever received recognition from an institution that is a link in a chain of generations, from a yeshiva that has existed within the Jewish people for 3,786 years."

Milei said: “I would like to introduce my partner, my good friend, whom I share today with Israel. He is my personal rabbi, and currently Argentina’s ambassador to Israel, Axel Wahnish." The audience applauded.

However, alongside the enthusiasm over the visit, sharp criticism was also voiced regarding the very fact that it took place in the middle of the study session.

Moshe Weisberg, editor of the BeHadrei Haredim news site, wrote: “Shock in the Torah world. The truth must be said-this was a disruption of Torah study the likes of which we have not seen, in the middle of the second study session at the start of the summer term, with a stage set up next to the Holy Ark. Instead of Milei witnessing the sound of Torah study at the Hebron Yeshiva, he sees a masquerade ball-inside the study hall. At the very least, they could have received him in the dining hall."