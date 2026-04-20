Rabbi Shmuel Slotki is Former Shaliach (Cleveland, 1994-1997). and a Dayan on the Beit Din for Conversion within the IDF "Nativ" Course.

Rabbi Slotki's sons, Noam and Yishai, rushed south to the Gaza envelope communities on October 7, 2023, and fell while heroically defending Kibbutz Alumim, killing numerous Nukhba terrorists and saving the kibbutz from infiltration.

In these days-special days of "Resurrection to Heroism"-we read the word of God to Aaron, spoken by Moses after the death of Aaron’s two sons. Moses says to him: "This is what the Lord spoke, saying: 'By those near to Me I will be sanctified.'"

Rashi, along with many of the Rishonim (early commentators), explains that "By those near to Me I will be sanctified" refers to those righteous individuals who are close to the Holy One, Blessed be He, whom He takes to Himself, to His presence.

However, the Rashbam (Rashi's grandson) takes a different direction. He explains that "By those near to Me I will be sanctified" means that the High Priest, Aaron, is requested and expected to continue his work-the priestly service. He is to carry on with his daily actions and his service of God in the Tabernacle, despite his mourning and the immense sorrow in which he is immersed.

This is the true Kiddush Hashem (Sanctification of the Divine Name) found in the life of action and the everyday routine: Aaron’s continuation of service despite bereavement, sorrow, and pain. The verse concludes: "And Aaron was silent."

There is a silence here; there is a lingering in the pain. But Aaron indeed continues. Aaron works. He continues to sanctify the Name of Heaven through his actions.

Our Generation's Mission

We are living through these days within groups of a magnificent generation. Since that day of Simchat Torah-when hundreds and thousands of Israeli heroes rushed to protect the people of Israel in the Gaza envelope, demonstrating commitment, devotion, and mutual responsibility-we have only grown in excellence.

Day by day, we witness and behold the same devotion from reservists who volunteer for this sacred work for the resurrection of the People of Israel and the State of Israel.

These are memorial days, on which we focus more intensely on the personal pain and the void left behind, on the gap and the sorrow that exist within the circles of bereavement.

Yet, simultaneously, we are built up by that same sense of action and mission. Above all, we must take it upon ourselves to continue that mutual responsibility and devotion to the People of Israel. For this is the key to our survival here and to the continued flourishing of the Jewish nation in the State of Israel.