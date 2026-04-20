Concern is mounting in the Belz hasidic sect following a recent deterioration in the health of the Belzer Rebbe, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach.

His son, Rabbi Aharon Mordechai Rokeach, on Sunday night sent a message via the sect's internal "Kol Belz" system, calling on Belz hasidim in Israel and abroad to pray for the Rebbe's recovery.

The statement said the Rebbe is in a state of great weakness, and urged the public to recite Psalms, give charity, and pray for his recovery.

Over the past Shabbat (Sabbath), the Rebbe did not attend public prayers and instead prayed with a small quorum at his home.

The public is asked to pray for the complete and speedy recovery of Rabbi Yissachar Dov son of Miriam, among the other ill of Israel.