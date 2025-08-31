The Belzer Rebbe, Rabbi Yissachar Dov Rokeach, on Sunday underwent successful surgery at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

According to the medical team, the procedure went according to plan, and the Rebbe was transferred to his hospital room to begin the rehabilitation process.

The operation was performed by Prof. Iri Liebergall and Dr. Ram Moshayov from the Hadassah team, under the supervision of Dr. Saar Hashavya, Deputy Director of the hospital.

Present at the hospital during the surgery were the Rebbe's son, Rabbi Aharon Mordechai Rokeach of Belz, aide Michal Firer, and medical liaison Motti Eichler, who accompanied the family and the Belz hasidic community throughout the process.

During the hours of the procedure, mass prayers were held in Belz synagogues across Israel and around the world. A special prayer gathering also took place at the grave of Rabbi Aharon Rokeach, the previous Belzer Rebbe, at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery.

The Rebbe is expected to remain hospitalized at Hadassah in the coming days for recovery and rehabilitation.

Belz hasidim have been urged to continue praying for the Rebbe's full recovery. His name for prayer is Rabbi Yissachar Dov, the son of Miriam.