A deadly incident unfolded Saturday in the heart of Ukraine’s capital, when an attacker opened fire on civilians, causing multiple casualties.

During the incident, the assailant barricaded himself inside a local supermarket and took hostages, until security forces acted to eliminated him and the incident concluded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received an update from the interior minister confirming the attacker was eliminated, adding that the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation. According to him, the authorities are working intensively to determine the background and motive behind the shooting.

Reports indicate that five people were killed and ten others suffered injuries of varying degrees and were evacuated to hospitals in the city. Security forces also managed to rescue four hostages during the operation.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said the incident occurred in the Holosiivskyi district, and that the attacker, a Moscow native, opened fire on the street before barricading himself. Ukraine’s police and security service are continuing a comprehensive investigation.