A knife-wielding terrorist was shot and killed early Saturday morning in the town of Negohot, located in the Mt. Hebron region. No injuries were reported, and IDF forces continued conducting searches throughout the area following the incident.

According to a joint statement from the IDF and the ISA, security forces later arrived at the attacker’s home in Khirbet Foqeix, where they discovered improvised weapons and military gear.

The statement noted that these items were intended for use in planned terrorist attacks. The assailant’s brother was also arrested at the scene and taken in for questioning by the ISA.

The initial alert was issued at 06:07, prompting residents to remain in protected spaces. Approximately 30 minutes later, authorities confirmed that the terrorist had been neutralized.