A court on Thursday cleared for publication that the woman found dead in a storage room near Sacher Park in Jerusalem is Ruth Abramov, 74.

Abramov, who previously worked as a producer for Kol Israel’s news journal, had been missing since 2008. Over the years, police made efforts to locate her, without success.

Her body was discovered in the storage unit, and a 70-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene. At this stage, it remains unclear whether the death was natural or the result of a criminal act.

Attorney Gabi Tronishvili, representing the suspect on behalf of the Public Defender’s Office, said: "Today, after eight days in custody, an elderly and innocent man who maintained his version of events throughout was released."

"From the very beginning, he made clear that he was the one who alerted emergency services immediately upon finding the deceased, and that he did not cause her death. We welcome his release, but regret that it took the investigative unit eight days of unnecessary detention to accept his account and understand he was not involved. We hope that he will succeed in recovering from the difficult experience that he suffered."