On Tuesday, IDF troops under the Southern Command struck and eliminated Ahmed Abu Khdeira, a commander in Hamas’ Communications Unit in the Gaza City area, on Tuesday.

Abu Khdeira was involved in advancing imminent terrorist attack plans against IDF troops and posed a direct threat to the forces. He was eliminated in a precise aerial strike.

Earlier this week, on Monday, the IDF struck in the Gaza City area and eliminated Islam Hisham Riyad Kanita and Mahmoud Hamed Youssef Hamdouna, two key terrorists in Hamas’ Production Unit, who were actively involved in efforts to rebuild the organization’s military capabilities, including during the ceasefire.

"Prior to the strike, multiple measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance," the IDF emphasized.

"IDF troops under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue operating to remove any immediate threat."