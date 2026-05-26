The Chairman of the Brussels-based European Jewish Association (EJA), Rabbi Menachem Margolin, together with dozens of Jewish leaders from communities across Europe, published an open letter on Tuesday calling on European, EU, and Belgian political leaders to act against what they described as an attempt to criminalize circumcision in Belgium.

The signatories, including the presidents of Jewish communities in Paris, Milan, Madrid, Barcelona, Porto and Amsterdam, urged leaders to protect freedom of religion following a decision by the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office to refer two Jewish ritual circumcisers, known as mohels, to the correctional court.

The mohels, who are trained in religious circumcision but are not doctors, could face prosecution over the practice.

“We are horrified that the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office intends to refer two Jewish ritual circumcisers, known as mohels, to the correctional court, effectively criminalizing the act of circumcision," the letter stated.

The leaders said that several European countries have found ways to balance freedom of religion with legal frameworks surrounding circumcision.

“In many countries, a solution has been found that balances freedom of religion. In France, Holland, and Germany, for instance," they wrote.

The letter further claimed that the prosecution was “antisemitic in nature" and compared it to “efforts taken in Europe against Jewish practice prior to the Second World War."

The signatories also accused the prosecutor’s office of failing to address antisemitism while taking action against Jewish religious life.

“We remind Belgium that freedom of religion is a fundamental right. This decision stands in direct contradiction to it," the letter stated.

According to the leaders, the move sends “a clear" message that “Jews are no longer welcome in Belgium" and that Belgian Jews are “second class citizens with limited rights."

The letter also defended circumcision, stating that “decades of medical research" have shown it is “not harmful to baby boys" and that it also has medical benefits.

“All the words of politicians about the importance of Jewish life in Europe mean nothing if they do not act immediately to stop this injustice," the leaders wrote.

They concluded by urging Belgian and European leaders “to stop this madness," adding, “Circumcision is not a crime."