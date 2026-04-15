Ahead of Yom Ha'atzmaut (Israel's Independence Day), the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration released data detailing the number of new immigrants who have arrived in Israel since last year’s celebrations.

Between May 1, 2025, and April 24, 2026, a total of 18,696 immigrants arrived in Israel, compared to 26,211 during the same period the previous year.

The figures show that the majority of immigrants came from Russia, with 6,094 arrivals, alongside 3,469 from the US and 3,277 from France. Additional immigrants arrived from numerous countries, including the UK, Ukraine, Canada, Belarus, Georgia, Argentina, Germany, South Africa, Brazil, and Australia, as well as smaller numbers from other countries.

In total, immigrants from 103 countries worldwide made their way to Israel over the past year.

In terms of settlement patterns, most immigrants chose to reside in the Tel Aviv and central districts, followed by the southern district and Jerusalem, and then the Haifa and northern regions.

A breakdown by age indicates that the largest group consists of young adults aged 19-35. Thousands of children and infants also arrived, along with dozens of immigrants over the age of 81. Additionally, 1,546 families of three to five members immigrated, alongside dozens of larger families and 935 elderly individuals who arrived alone.

Among adult immigrants, there is a notable presence of professionals in technology and engineering, as well as doctors and paramedical staff, educators, artists, and athletes. Others come from a wide range of fields, including the humanities and social sciences, accounting, law, marketing, and additional professions.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer stated, “The thousands of immigrants who chose to come to Israel over the past year are a reminder of the belief in the justice of our path and the desire of many Jews to be part of the Jewish state now. We continue to strengthen aliyah, and over the past year we have eased the immigration process through reforms in professional licensing, tax exemptions for new immigrants, rental assistance, and more. I wish the new immigrants and all of Israel a happy Independence Day."