Iranian officials warned that if the United States continues its naval blockade, commercial traffic in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf will suffer.

Separately, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson warned that any violation of the ceasefire would be met with a proportional response and could lead Tehran to scale back its commitments to the agreement.

He added that ending the war in Lebanon is a central condition of the deal and that the mediators had emphasized this earlier.

Regional sources told the Associated Press that progress has been made in efforts to extend the ceasefire between the United States and Iran. According to the sources, both sides are expected to return to the negotiating table soon for another round of talks.

The sources said that the current ceasefire, set to expire on April 22, may be extended by at least two more weeks, following what was described as an "agreement in principle" from both parties.

Mediators are also reportedly working to reach compromises on three key issues: the nuclear program, the Strait of Hormuz, and compensation.