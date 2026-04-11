About two hours before the start of Shabbat, Border Police forces and Civil Administration inspectors carried out coordinated operations at several Israeli homesteads across the Samaria region, acting on orders from senior IDF commanders in Central Command and the Judea and Samaria Division.

During the activity, a residential structure near Nofei Nehemia was demolished, while at other locations authorities enforced closed military zone orders. Security forces, accompanied by engineering equipment, also demolished a sheepfold at one homestead. Residents claimed they were not given time to remove personal belongings, alleging that the home was destroyed with furniture, food, and Shabbat supplies still inside.

At the same time, the security forces enforced a closed military area order at a hometead near Shiloh, evicting residents from the area. At a homestead near Hebron, residents reported being prevented from reaching their homes during the operation.

Following the incidents, protests broke out at multiple junctions, including areas stretching from Kiryat Arba to Kedumim. Demonstrations were reported at Tapuach Junction, Shiloh, Ofra, Givat Assaf, Kochav Ya’akov, Hizma, Gush Etzion, Jit, Mehola, and Gitit.

Protest organizers condemned the actions, describing them as an ongoing campaign against settlement activity. “The wave of evictions and harm to pioneering communities cannot continue," organizers said in a statement, calling the demolitions and seizure of agricultural assets “a red line." They added that this marked the fifth round of protests in recent weeks following similar enforcement actions.

Organizers also criticized Central Command leadership, claiming that significant military resources are being diverted to operations against settlement outposts, including demolitions and the enforcement of closed military zones at strategic locations.