הרמטכ"ל עם לוחמי הצנחנים ערוץ 7

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir attended the state memorial ceremony at Yad Vashem on Tuesday morning, where he later spoke with soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade.

Addressing the soldiers, Zamir emphasized the significance of the place and its connection to thei modern Israel. "This is why we are here - and why we will be wherever we need to be."

He reiterated the IDF’s full commitment to protecting civilians across all fronts, telling the troops: "Both the people of Israel and I fully support and love you, and stand behind you wherever you are.