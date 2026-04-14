Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever met this week with leaders of the country's Jewish community. Central to the discussions were the rise in antisemitism and the growing hostile environment toward Jews in Belgium.

In recent weeks Belgium has deployed military forces outside Jewish institutions, following an increase in threat levels and concerns about possible attacks in Europe.

Michael Freilich, a member of parliament and special envoy of European Jewish organisations, took part in the meetings. "It is encouraging to see that the country's most senior leader is personally committed to the future of Jewish citizens, even in difficult times," he said.

A central issue raised was the appointment of a special envoy to combat antisemitism - a step that requires the agreement of coalition partners. De Wever declared, "Until then, I will be your envoy in the fight against antisemitism."

At the end of the meeting the prime minister confirmed he will deliver the keynote address at the annual memorial for the deportation of Jews during the Holocaust, to be held in Antwerp on May 6.