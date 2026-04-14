Hamas’s Internal Security Apparatus is intensifying its efforts to thwart Israeli intelligence activities in the Gaza Strip, launching an aggressive campaign that combines tempting incentives with direct threats to the lives of suspected collaborators.

In an official public statement, the security apparatus called on Palestinian Arabs working for Israel and presented them with two possible courses of action.

In the first option, Hamas called on the agents to surrender voluntarily to the “Security of the Resistance." In return for willingly turning themselves in, the terror organization promised the collaborators “stable lives after undergoing a rehabilitation process" and the opportunity “to contribute to the defense of Palestinian society."

The statement emphasized that this step is not a source of shame, but rather an act of courage: “Turning yourself in will save your children from a life resembling hell."

In contrast, the second option - continuing to collaborate with Israel - is accompanied by severe threats. Hamas warns that its detection capabilities have significantly improved, and that any agent who does not surrender will be exposed within no more than six months.

According to the statement, the fate of those who are exposed will be “public humiliation, prolonged imprisonment, or execution" following a swift field trial.

“The Shin Bet will continue to deceive you until it leads you to a point of no return," the message stated, in an attempt to undermine the agents’ trust in their Israeli handlers and convince them that Israel will abandon them at the critical moment.

This is part of Hamas’s ongoing campaign to locate intelligence “breaches" in the Gaza Strip. Recently, the organization even offered a defined “grace period" during which agents were given the opportunity to turn themselves in in exchange for a significant reduction in their punishment.