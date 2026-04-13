Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Sunday met the Holocaust survivors who have been chosen to light torches on Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Day.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, the Netanyahus listened to the stories of the Holocaust survivors and were moved by their bravery in the face of the Nazi oppressors.

The survivors shared their stories of immigrating to the Land of Israel as part of the nation's rebirth, the future generations they raised, and the extensive families they established.

"Thank you for coming," Netanyahu told the Holocaust survivors. "Every year, my wife and I make it a point to meet with the torchbearers. It is an extraordinarily moving moment because you are giants of the spirit. You endured unspeakable suffering, yet you came to the Land of Israel and took part in our great rebirth."

He added, "Today, we are the ones hunting the oppressors. We have prevented them from realizing their plan of destruction with a force that has brought the State of Israel to the peak of its power since its establishment. Who would have believed 80 years ago that our daring pilots, men and women, would be over the skies of Iran, over the skies of Tehran, and not just alone, but alongside the world's greatest superpower, flying wing-to-wing to strike the oppressor?

"This is a massive shift in our situation, a massive change from what you experienced firsthand. It means that the People of Israel live, strong and powerful. There will not be another Holocaust."