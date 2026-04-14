Internet personality Elad Turgeman hosted his grandfather, veteran stage actor and Holocaust survivor Shmuel Atzmon, for a deeply personal conversation about memory, survival, and hope on the occasion of Holocaust Memorial Day.

When asked what he would say to Adolf Hitler, Atzmon declared “I would not say anything to him. I would take out a picture of my great-grandchild and tell him in German, ‘You failed to break the Jewish people.’"

On whether such horrors could happen again, he warned: “Without any doubt, it has not ceased to this day. We are now hearing about a resurgence of antisemitism. The Holocaust began with antisemitism. We have, thank God, a strong army and heroes who fight, and I am sure the phrase ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ will remain forever."

Recalling his childhood under Nazi threat, Atzmon shared a vivid memory: “When I would hide with him behind trees, in cellars, and they bombed the place, I would hug my father, and he would whisper to me, ‘Don’t be afraid, we will reach the Land of Israel.’"

Addressing younger generations living through ongoing conflict, he stressed the central role of hope: “One should not lose hope at any age, because hope is actually the fuel that keeps us alive. Our people that grew within faith in goodness and in God."

Reflecting on his life today, Atzmon said: “I am sitting here with you, hearing the sirens - I cannot believe this is happening to me - that I reached this age, or that I would merit such grandchildren and such children."

“I hope that you will be able to say similar words to your grandchildren here, in this wonderful country, which will certainly be even more wonderful when we overcome everything that is happening now and emerge as a power. That is my dream."