Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s latest threats will have no effect on his country.

“If you fight, we will fight, and if you come forward with logic, we will deal with logic," Ghalibaf said.

The Iranian Speaker further claimed that Iran had very good initiatives to show goodwill in talks held with the US in Pakistan on Saturday, adding those initiatives led to progress in the negotiations.

Ghalibaf’s comments came hours after Trump said the US Navy would impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s announcement, made on Truth Social, followed an announcement by Vice President JD Vance that talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan had concluded after 21 hours without an agreement after Iran did not accept Washington’s terms for an agreement.

Vance emphasized that the United States had clearly communicated its positions during the negotiations.

"We've made very clear what our red lines are, what things we're willing to accommodate them on, and what things we're not willing to accommodate them on. And we've made that as clear as we possibly could, and they have chosen not to accept our terms," the Vice President said.

Vance explained that the US demands “an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon. That is the core goal of the President of the United States, and that's what we've tried to achieve through these negotiations."