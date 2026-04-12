בית משפחת גת נהרס בבארי ללא קרדיט

The rehabilitation process of Kibbutz Be’eri after the October 7th massacre reached a significant milestone this morning (Sunday) with the start of demolition and debris-clearing work in the Zaytim neighborhood.

The first home to be demolished in the neighborhood belonged to the Gat family. During the terrorist attack, Kinneret Gat was murdered near the family home.

Her daughter, Carmel Gat, was taken hostage to Gaza on that day, where she was held captive for 11 months before being murdered by Hamas terrorists.

Eshel Gat, who watched bulldozers clearing the remains of his home this morning, shared his feelings: “Today I witnessed the destruction of my home - clearing of an entire life cut short by violence. The memories remain within me; I hold onto them every day. But the house is not a symbol or a memorial site."

Despite the destruction of the physical structure, the family is determined to commemorate their loved ones in ways that represent action and life. “We will continue the path that was cut short for them through a social, experiential initiative that commemorates the lives of Carmel and Kinneret, who were women of purpose, action, and love of the land. I hope as many people as possible will come to run and walk in their memory," Eshel Gat said.

At the heart of the initiative will be a unique relay race set to take place on May 15, 2026. The event, which will include both running and walking, will follow a symbolic route connecting Yagur in the Carmel region to Tzemach by the Sea of Galilee.

The event is designed for teams of varying difficulty levels and aims to connect the public to Israel’s natural landscape, inspired by the values of faith in humanity, compassion, and justice that defined the two women.