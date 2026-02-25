11 people were injured from smoke inhalation, including a man and a woman, both around 80 years old, who are in critical condition, and a 73-year-old woman who is in serious condition, after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a residential building in Netanya.

Firefighting teams who arrived at the scene worked to extinguish the flames and rescued 15 people trapped in the building.

Medical teams treated 11 of them for smoke inhalation of varying degrees. The injured were evacuated to Laniado Hospital in the city.

Firefighters later gained full control of the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation by a fire investigator.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene said, “We noticed heavy smoke rising from the first floor of the building, and at the entrance we saw two women who had inhaled a large amount of smoke, one of whom, a 73-year-old woman, was semi-conscious. We provided life-saving medical treatment and evacuated them to the hospital. Meanwhile, firefighting forces rescued additional residents and brought them to us. We treated them and evacuated them to the hospital."