Hungarian citizens are heading to the polls this morning (Sunday) to vote in an election that could end the long tenure of veteran Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and significantly reshape the balance of power within Europe.

Most independent polls give a wide lead to Péter Magyar, who founded his party “Tisza" only two years ago after leaving the ruling party.

Magyar repeatedly tells his voters that he needs not only an absolute majority of 100 seats in the 199-seat parliament, but a two-thirds majority, in order to repeal many of Orbán’s constitutional changes affecting judicial independence and media ownership.

Orbán himself has remained optimistic despite the polling gap. “We are going to achieve a victory that will surprise everyone, perhaps even ourselves," he said.

After 16 years of Orbán’s authoritarian rule, Magyar and his Tisza party promise a regime change, restoration of relations with the European Union, and an end to close ties with Russia.

Orbán, who has won the last four elections, is supported by US President Trump, who called on Hungarians to “go out and vote for his true friend, the fighter and winner."

It is assessed that Budapest is not expected to become hostile toward Jerusalem in the event of a political shift. However, it is unclear how Magyar would act regarding Orbán’s announcement of Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court in The Hague, or regarding attempts to advance European sanctions against Israel that Orbán previously blocked.