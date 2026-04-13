The Jewish community in Hungary, one of the largest in Europe, with an estimated number of over 100,000, closely followed the pivotal elections in Hungary, in which Péter Magyar defeated outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

During Orbán’s tenure, Hungary experienced what many describe as a “golden era": synagogues and new communities opened one after another, thanks in part to the return of properties that had been confiscated by Nazi Germany and later by the communists. The general atmosphere was one of safety and security. It is no coincidence that Hungary became, especially since October 7, a destination where Israelis felt among the safest in Europe.

Hebrew could be heard openly in public spaces, without Israelis needing to conceal their identity or fear walking the streets wearing a kippah or tzitzit. Orbán imposed order in Hungary and acted firmly against antisemitism, while simultaneously offering full support to Israel. He banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations that, in many European countries, had turned into alarming displays of antisemitism; acted against nationalist extremism; and served as a “finger in the dam" within the European Union on various issues concerning Israel. One notable example was his hosting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about a year ago, despite an international arrest warrant issued against him over the war against the Hamas terrorist organization.

The Jewish community refrained from public statements during the election period, understanding the sensitivity of an issue that divides Hungarian society. However, this morning, following Magyar’s victory, the Association of Torah-Observant Communities (EMIH) issued an official statement. EMIH, identified with Chabad, is an organization based on a union of Orthodox communities dating back approximately 150 years, and is one of only two officially recognized Jewish bodies in Hungary, alongside the Neolog community, which is often associated with Reform Judaism.

In its response, the community praised the performance of outgoing Prime Minister Orbán, while also expressing hope that the newly elected leader will not abandon the Jewish community or Hungary’s ties with Israel, and will continue to safeguard their security.

“During Mr. Viktor Orbán’s sixteen years in office, his leadership brought about significant changes for Hungary, particularly for the Jewish community and relations with Israel. During this period, the sense of security among the Jewish community strengthened, and Hungary became one of the safest countries for Jews in the Western world. It is important to note that the Hungarian right-once carrying a political legacy from the pre-World War II era that was deeply tainted by political antisemitism-underwent a substantial transformation under Orbán’s leadership toward dialogue and friendship with Israel and the Jewish people. This change did not occur on its own, but was the result of deliberate leadership and ongoing cooperation with Jewish community leaders.

“During his tenure, a policy of zero tolerance toward antisemitism was implemented. Nearly 300 amendments were made to educational curricula in cooperation with experts from the Jewish community, addressing Jewish-Christian relations, the legitimacy of the modern State of Israel, and the national memory of the Holocaust. In addition, the Basic Law was amended to include the principle of ‘protection of communities,’ enabling authorities to address antisemitic phenomena not only on the criminal level but also in the civil sphere. Additional measures included restrictions and bans on demonstrations supporting terrorist organizations such as Hamas. These achievements are the result of joint efforts, responsible leadership, and cooperation, and many have become part of the national consensus in Hungary."

Regarding Prime Minister Magyar, the statement added: “The special friendship between Hungary and Israel did not arise by chance, but is the result of years of joint efforts, mutual gestures, and a constant search for partnership and cooperation. Hungary is home to one of the oldest and largest Jewish communities in Europe, whose historical and cultural depth is an irreplaceable asset. In light of all this, there is reason for confidence that the achievements of the past fifteen years have become part of the national consensus, and that it will be possible to find, together with the honorable President-elect Mr. Péter Magyar and the leadership of the TISZA Party, ways to continue fruitful cooperation-for the continued prosperity of the Jewish community, its security, uncompromising enforcement against antisemitism in the streets, and for Hungary to maintain its firm and unwavering friendship with Israel-the only Jewish state in the world."

Alongside the official statement, Chief Rabbi Slomó Köves sent a personal letter to Magyar on behalf of Hungarian Jewry: “Allow me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the TISZA Party on your unprecedented victory in the elections. The celebration of Hungarian democracy strengthens, time and again, our shared belief that shaping the destiny of a nation is a noble and responsible mission.

“According to our tradition: ‘The hearts of kings and rulers are in the hand of God’ (Proverbs 21:1). This ancient thought grants strength while reminding us of the need for humility: it reminds us that leading a nation is an extraordinary privilege, but also an especially heavy responsibility-particularly when it comes to a nation like Hungary, one of the oldest and most experienced in Europe.

“As a Hungarian Jew, I see it as a special privilege that over the past fifteen years, Hungary has become one of the safest countries in Europe for the Jewish community. As members of one of the oldest and largest Jewish communities in Europe, we look to the future with confidence and hope that this unique sense of security will be preserved and even strengthened. Today, Hungary is one of the few Western countries where the Jewish community can live safely, and where antisemitism does not constitute a daily threat-thanks to the joint efforts of successive Hungarian governments and the Jewish community."

The letter concludes with hope for maintaining the special relationship between Hungary and Israel above political considerations: “We also see great value in Hungary maintaining friendly relations with the only Jewish state in the world, Israel, and in this issue not being subject to internal political disputes. We sincerely congratulate you, Mr. President, and the TISZA Party, and believe that in the coming years, through joint efforts, it will be possible to preserve this security and contribute to the strengthening of Hungary’s prosperity and development in all areas."