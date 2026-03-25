Some 6,500 Jewish families living across Hungary are currently receiving packages of hand-baked, premium matzah distributed by Chabad emissaries across the country.

What makes this year’s matzah distribution unique, however, is an initiative conceived by the Chief Rabbi of Hungary, Rabbi Shlomo Köves. According to the plan, Jews throughout the country will recite a chapter of Psalms on Seder night for the well-being of Jews in the Land of Israel, who are under attack from Iran and its proxies. A special leaflet has been included in the matzah packages for this purpose.

“Dear brothers," begins the flyer enclosed with the matzah, “at this time, as we all prepare to gather around the Seder table on the nights of April 1st and 2nd (the 14th and 15th of Nissan on the Hebrew calendar), our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land are fighting with great courage against an existential threat that has endangered their lives for decades. Instead of preparing for the approaching holiday, they often find themselves running to protected spaces to save their lives.

“Passover symbolizes the struggle against a murderous, oppressive regime in Egypt thousands of years ago. Despite the many years that have passed, dark and oppressive regimes still exist. Just as the Egyptians could not prevail over the people of Israel, we too yearn for victory over those who seek to destroy us-for a clear and decisive triumph of light over darkness, and for a true and complete redemption.

“In this challenging time," it continues, “as we prepare for the Passover holiday-the Jewish festival that most represents freedom-we offer a prayer for their success in a campaign that may bring freedom to the entire world and that also protects us, the residents of Hungary. Attached is a chapter from the Book of Psalms, one of the prayer songs composed by King David, traditionally associated with protection and salvation. We would be grateful if you could take a minute of your time to recite it-for peace, for quiet, for freedom, and for the success of the security forces of Israel and the United States, who are working toward a better future for the entire world."

Rabbi Shmuel Glitzenstein, director of the Chabad House in Budapest’s Zsilip Center and responsible for the matzah distribution project, says it spans ten days and includes distributing matzah to Jews in 22 different cities and communities across Hungary. According to him, “This initiative, funded by the Association of Torah-Observant Communities in Hungary (EMIH) and Rabbi Köves, is a special opportunity to connect with the Jews of the country and remind them of their Jewish identity. We are confident that this initiative will strengthen the bond between Hungarian Jewry and the Jews of the Land of Israel, and we are convinced that the prayers recited on Seder night will pierce the heavens and have a powerful impact above."