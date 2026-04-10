Golsa "Goldie" Ghamari, a Canadian of Iranian descent who opposes the Islamic regime in Tehran, is exposing what she describes as strict policing by Canadian authorities regarding discourse on social media.

In a post on X, Ghamari, a former member of the Ontario provincial parliament for the Conservative Party, said officers from the Ottawa Police contacted her and recommended she delete posts she had published. In those posts, she wrote that mosques in Iran, “occupied" by the Islamic regime, are centers of terrorism and should be bombed.

According to Ghamari, she was told that such statements could constitute a violation of Canada’s criminal code and could lead to criminal charges being filed against her.

Following the conversation with police officers, Ghamari said she deleted the posts in question and, alongside her statement, shared a video showing an imam in a mosque in Iran wearing military clothing and carrying an anti-aircraft launcher.