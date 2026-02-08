A Muslim community group has paid a £235,000 deposit and launched a fundraising appeal to purchase Nelson Street, one of the last remaining synagogues in east London.

The century-old building, owned by the Federation of Synagogues, was scheduled to be auctioned next week with a guide price of £2 million, as reported by The Jewish Chronicle. However, the Ashaadibi community in Whitechapel is seeking to buy the property and convert it into a mosque, community, and education center.

In an online appeal, Ashaadibi said it aims to raise £2.2 million within nine months to secure the site, along with an additional £1.1 million for renovations. The Federation of Synagogues has been approached for comment.

Founded in 2008, Ashaadibi says it was established to preserve cultural and religious identity while supporting local residents in Tower Hamlets. The group reports serving more than 500 people weekly but has operated from multiple rented locations. It says acquiring Nelson Street would allow its services to operate under one roof.