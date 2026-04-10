Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz shared with excitement that her granddaughter, Hallel Miriam-the daughter of the late Eliraz Peretz-has become engaged to Oz Vach, an officer in the Golani Brigade and the son of Brigadier General Yehuda Vach.

Miriam’s two sons, Uriel Peretz and Eliraz Peretz, chose combat paths, led soldiers, and became role models for their subordinates. In 1998, Uriel fell in Lebanon. Years later, in 2010, Eliraz-an admired officer and commander-was killed in battle in Gaza.

Miriam Peretz does not speak of “coping" in the simple sense. She speaks of choice: the daily choice to rise in the morning, to choose light, to choose people, to choose faith.

In her lectures, she describes how grief does not disappear-it changes. How memory is not only pain, but also a driving force. She emphasizes that the question is not “Why did this happen to me?" but “What do I do with what has happened to me?"

In 2018, Miriam Peretz was awarded the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement.