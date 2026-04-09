Captivity survivor Rom Braslavski posted an emotional story this evening (Thursday) on his Instagram account, speaking out against a “wave of hate" on social media that has been targeting him in recent days.

Braslavski expressed shock at attempts to associate him with political camps. “Notice that in recent days, the right and the left in Israel have decided that I’ve taken a side-and they’ve labeled me and labeled me as a ‘Kaplanist,’" he wrote.

“I’m not a Kaplanist and not a ‘Bibist.’ I’m a 100% disabled IDF veteran who survived Hamas captivity, and I have a message to deliver to the whole world. In my opinion, this is completely absurd."

He quoted fellow captivity survivor Eli Sharabi: “Neither right nor left-only straight," and emphasized that attempts to paint him in political colors are harming his efforts to make his voice heard.

Braslavski described the emotional toll of the online harassment: “I ask all those who love me to protect me on social media from this boundless wave of hatred that is crushing me and my work and is destroying my mental well-being. Please stop."

According to him, a significant portion of the attacks comes from the political right: “Unfortunately, most of the attacks come from the right. You have no humanity to behave like this toward a disabled IDF veteran. This is outright bullying, and no one should let this pass as normal."

In closing, Rom called on his followers and the general public not to remain silent: “I ask everyone who sees this-stand up for me and stop this madness. Don’t stay silent. This is the State of Israel, not North Korea."

He also added: “Everything I post immediately receives negative responses. It’s simply unbelievable… I don’t deserve this kind of treatment from people."