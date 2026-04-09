A superintendent (Deputy Commissioner-rank) officer in the Lahav 433 unit was questioned today (Thursday) under caution by the Department of Internal Police Investigations (DIPI) on suspicion of sexual harassment and committing an indecent act against a female officer subordinate to him.

At the conclusion of the questioning, it was decided to bar the officer from all police facilities for a period of one week, while the investigation continues.

The case began with a complaint filed by the female officer, in which she detailed a pattern of harassment by the senior officer.

According to the suspicions, the officer did not limit himself to sexually explicit remarks, but also made indecent propositions to the officer during an official meeting in which they both participated. The officer claimed in her complaint that he also attempted to touch her against her will.

The officer submitted a written and detailed testimony to her direct commander, who promptly reported the case to the Internal Investigations Department. This is an officer whose name has previously come up in connection with another investigation within Lahav, and who also gave an open testimony at the department’s offices a few months ago.

The current case joins a series of other incidents that have shaken the unit in recent times, including the investigation of the unit’s commander, Deputy Commissioner Meni Binyamin, and suspicions of leaking information to criminal organizations.