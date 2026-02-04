According to the suspicions, donations made to the municipality by entities in Israel and abroad - intended to support residents following the fighting in Gaza and Operation Rising Lion in Iran - were transferred to a community fund. Funds from that account were allegedly used by Glam and his associates for personal purposes.

Glam was detained for questioning on Monday morning while he was in Eilat.

It is further alleged that the donations were used to pay for fictitious services provided by businesspeople who submitted invoices and received payments from the fund, with part of the money allegedly funneled back to Glam and his associates-either in cash or other benefits.

Glam was arrested just minutes after addressing a conference, where he said: “My mother taught me never to misuse public funds."