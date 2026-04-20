The National Fraud Investigations Unit of Lahav 433 summoned Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar for questioning on Sunday as part of the investigation into the Histadrut affair .

Zohar commented on the questioning and stated, “I came this morning to answer every question and to refute all the claims that may be raised. Any attempt to link me to what is known as the ‘Histadrut affair’ - in which hundreds of witnesses have already been questioned - will fail. I have no connection whatsoever to this matter."

He added, “Friendships with various individuals cannot turn me into a suspect. I have no doubt that the full answers I provide will refute everything and make it clear that I have absolutely no involvement in the affair."