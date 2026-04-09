As part of a joint operation by Lahav 433’s International Crime Unit and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Ami Gaidarov, a 22-year-old resident of Haifa, was arrested in March on suspicion of committing security offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence elements and assisting the enemy during wartime by carrying out security-related missions under their direction.

The investigation revealed that Gaidarov had been in contact with an Iranian operative since August 2025, during which he carried out numerous tasks in exchange for large sums of money. Under the direction of his handler, he also agreed to manufacture explosives intended for an attack targeting a senior figure. According to i24NEWS, the senior figure in question was former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

To maintain communication with his handlers, he purchased dedicated cellphones. He also rented an apartment in Haifa where he produced the explosives, documenting his activities in videos and photos that were sent as proof of completing the tasks.

During his contact with the Iranian operative, Gaidarov involved several friends and enlisted their help in acquiring raw materials needed to manufacture explosives. As a result, several additional Israeli citizens from northern Israel were arrested for questioning, including Sergei Libman and Eduard Shovtyuk. The investigation found that they assisted in purchasing materials, concealing the explosives, and even conducted a test of the explosives' effectiveness, each according to their role.

It was also revealed that during Operation Roaring Lion, Gaidarov was instructed by his handler to provide the Iranians with photos of the Haifa port and missile impact sites in northern Israel. He was also asked to locate a property overlooking the port area for the purpose of installing a fixed surveillance camera.

In exchange for his activities, he received more than 70,000 NIS, most of which was transferred via digital currencies. A prosecutor’s statement was filed in the case on Thursday, and indictments against him and others are expected to be submitted in the coming days.