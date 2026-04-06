Four active-duty soldiers were recently arrested on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Iran. A gag order has been placed on all additional details of the investigation.

On Monday, another espionage case involving Iran was revealed, this time implicating a 21-year-old resident of Jerusalem . A Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police investigation found that during 2025, the suspect established contact with an Iranian intelligence operative via one of the social media networks.

Despite being fully aware of the operator’s true identity, the young man chose to continue the relationship and even carried out a series of operational tasks for him on the ground.

According to the findings of the investigation, the suspect did not limit himself to transferring verbal information. He performed tasks that included gathering intelligence and visually documenting (photographing) various strategic locations across the country.

To improve the quality of the information being sent to Tehran, the suspect purchased advanced photography equipment and technological tools - all while fully aware that he was acting on behalf of an entity hostile to the State of Israel.

In exchange for his “services," the suspect received significant sums of money. In an attempt to conceal the financial trail, the payments were transferred to him via cryptocurrencies, a method that has become increasingly common among Iranian recruitment networks in recent times.

Both the Israel Police and the Shin Bet emphasized that this reflects a consistent modus operandi by the Iranian enemy, which seeks to lure young Israelis through social media and tempt them with quick financial gains to carry out missions that harm the country’s national security.