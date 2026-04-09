Former hostage survivor Eliya Cohen is expected to undergo foot surgery on Thursday, aimed at enabling him to stand under the wedding canopy and break the glass at his wedding in about four months.

Jewish weddings include breaking a glass cup at the end of the ceremony, signifying that the joy is not complete so long as the Holy Temple is not yet rebuilt.

Cohen's surgery aims to improve his condition and allow him to participate in the wedding ceremony while standing.

In a moving video, Cohen addressed the public and asked for prayers for the success of the operation. He also expressed hope that the surgery will go smoothly and allow him to fulfill his wish of standing on his wedding day.

In his appeal he added, "Please pray that the surgery will be successful and that I will be able to stand under the chuppah (wedding canopy -ed.) and break the glass. Eliya, the son of Sigalit."