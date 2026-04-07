The IDF continues to deepen the damage to the military assets and capabilities of the Iranian regime.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, during the last few days, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF Intelligence, struck several central production sites of the Iranian terror regime.

On Monday, in the city of Shiraz, the central site for the production of sonar and underwater detection systems was struck. The site belongs to the Iranian regime’s Ministry of Defense.

The IDF said the site was used for the planning, research, development, and production of sonar systems that are used to detect submarines, vessels, divers, and underwater missiles.

“The strike significantly impairs the Iranian terror regime’s maritime detection and defense capabilities and its ability to produce and maintain submarines and naval electronic systems," the statement said.

In an additional wave of strikes in the city of Karaj, a central site of naval cruise missile and air defense systems was targeted, according to the IDF.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)