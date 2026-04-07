Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the military activity against Iran and stated that Israel is intensifying its strikes against the Iranian regime. According to him, the attacks include damage to transportation means and infrastructure used by the Revolutionary Guards.

Netanyahu said, “We are crushing the terror regime in Iran. But we are doing so with even greater force and increasing intensity." He added that on the previous day, transport aircraft and dozens of helicopters were destroyed at an Iranian Air Force base.

According to him, “Today they struck the railways and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards." He added that this infrastructure is used to transfer raw materials for weapons, weapons themselves, and operatives acting against Israel, the United States, and other countries in the region.

The prime minister also emphasized that the actions are not directed against the Iranian people, saying that “they are intended to weaken and crush the regime of terror that has oppressed them for 47 years." He described this as a significant shift in the balance of power.

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu said, “This is no longer the same Iran, and it is not the same Israel. We are changing the balance of power from one end to the other."