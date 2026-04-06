A senior White House official confirmed on Monday afternoon to NBC that a 45-day ceasefire with Iran is under consideration.

The official noted that this is just one of several options being discussed within the US cabinet.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Pakistan had submitted a proposal to end the war in an effort to bridge the sides and prevent a broader regional escalation.

Sources familiar with the proposal said that throughout the previous night there was continuous and intense communication between Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and senior US officials-including Vice President J.D. Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff - as well as with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The plan, dubbed the "Islamabad Agreement," consists of two phases: an immediate phase-an instant ceasefire and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to free navigation-and a permanent phase, which includes a 15-20 day window in Pakistan’s capital for negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement. This would involve Iran committing to abandon its nuclear weapons program in exchange for substantial relief from economic sanctions.

In Tehran, expectations are being tempered. A senior Iranian official confirmed that the government is reviewing the proposal but emphasized that Iran is not willing to act under pressure or strict “deadlines."