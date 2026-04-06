The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, on Sunday struck the main headquarters responsible for managing the firepower of the IRGC's Imam Hussein Division, eliminating the organization’s head of artillery.

The Division's chief, terrorist Kamil Melhem, was eliminated along with additional terrorists, including aides to Division Commander Yahya Hussein.

In his role, Melhem directed and oversaw artillery launch attacks toward the State of Israel and IDF troops. He also served as a central knowledge authority and was one of the division’s key commanders.

Melhem took part in weapons procurement and, in an additional capacity, served as the chief of staff office for the division commander.

"The 'Imam Hussein' Division serves as a military force used by the Quds Force to strengthen the so-called ‘Axis of Resistance' and to execute terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers and civilians of the State of Israel," the IDF explained. "Their elimination severely degrades the Imam Hussein Division."