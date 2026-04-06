The IDF confirmed on Monday that last night (Sunday), the Israeli Air Force, acting with precise IDF intelligence, conducted a strike in Tehran and eliminated Majid Khademi, the Head of Intelligence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Khademi was one of the IRGC’s most senior commanders and had accumulated extensive military and security experience over many years.

Khademi was appointed to his position following the elimination of Mohammad Kazemi in Operation Rising Lion. In his role, he was responsible for gathering intelligence and helping formulate a comprehensive situational assessment for the regime’s senior leadership during Operation Roaring Lion. Khademi was a key figure in the campaign, and the intelligence he gathered was used to advance and execute terrorist activities.

Additionally, Khademi worked to advance terrorist activities against the State of Israel and against Jewish targets worldwide. He also took part in attempts to target American individuals and was responsible for monitoring Iranian civilians as part of the regime’s suppression of internal protests.

His elimination joins dozens of other senior commanders of the Iranian regime who have been eliminated during the operation, and constitutes another significant blow to the IRGC’s command-and-control systems and its ability to conduct terrorist operations against the State of Israel and countries worldwide.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir updated Minister of Defense Israel Katz about the elimination during a situational assessment. "The Iranian leaders live with a feeling of persecution. We will continue to hunt them one by one."

"I warned that if they continue to fire at Israeli citizens, we would hit and destroy Iran's national infrastructure. We have severely damaged the steel infrastructure and the petrochemical industry, and today and every day, it will continue."

On Friday, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF Intelligence, struck in the Tehran area and eliminated Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi, a senior commander in the IRGC’s Oil Headquarters, who served as the Head of Commerce.

The Oil Headquarters, which is subordinate to the IRGC command, enables the continued activity and military buildup of the IRGC through profits generated from oil sales, bypassing international sanctions.

Ashrafi managed the commercial operations of the Oil Headquarters, estimated at billions of dollars annually, and advanced the development of the IRGC’s military capabilities, as well as those of the Iranian terror regime’s proxies across the Middle East, foremost among them the Houthi terrorist regime, and the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations.

These activities fund the IRGC’s ballistic missile and UAV arrays, which are used to launch attacks toward the territory of the State of Israel and Gulf states, and to target oil infrastructure across the region.