Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that he had spoken with US President Donald Trump about the operation to rescue the pilot whose jet was downed in Iran.

In a social media post after the call, Netanyahu said Trump had thanked Israel for its assistance in the operation to rescue the pilot.

“I spoke earlier with President Trump and personally congratulated him on his bold decision and a perfectly executed American mission to rescue the downed pilot from enemy territory," Netanyahu wrote.

He added, “The President expressed his appreciation for Israel's help."

“I am deeply proud that our cooperation on and off the battlefield is unprecedented, and that Israel could contribute to saving a brave American warrior," Netanyahu concluded.

Netanyahu earlier on Sunday published a statement celebrating the successful rescue of the crew members of the US jet.

“Congratulations, President Trump! All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America's dauntless warriors," Netanyahu opened.

According to the Prime Minister, the rescue "proves that when free societies muster their courage and their resolve, they can confront seemingly insurmountable odds and overcome the forces of darkness and terror. This rescue operation reinforces the sacred principle: No one is left behind. This is a shared value demonstrated time and time again in the history of both our countries."

"As a nation that repeatedly carried out daring rescue operations, and as someone who was wounded in such a mission and lost a brother in the Entebbe rescue, Israelis and I, we know what a bold decision you took," he added.

Netanyahu concluded, "President Trump, Donald, my dear friend, once again your decisive leadership brought another great victory to America. I salute you!"