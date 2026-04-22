US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee issued a statement marking Israel's 78th Independence Day, emphasizing the historic and spiritual connection between the Jewish people and the land of Israel, as well as the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel.

"The United States proudly joins Israel in celebrating Yom Ha'atzmaut, Israel's Independence Day," Huckabee said. He noted the ancient roots of the Jewish people in Jerusalem, stating that G-d chose both a people and a place, assigning them a purpose to be "a light to the world."

Huckabee referenced the long history of Jewish persecution, including expulsions, pogroms, and the Holocaust, and highlighted the significance of the declaration of the modern State of Israel 78 years ago by David Ben-Gurion. He cited Israel’s Declaration of Independence, which affirms the land of Israel as the birthplace of the Jewish people and the foundation of their spiritual, religious, and political identity.

The ambassador also pointed to the broader impact of Jewish heritage, noting that the values rooted in the land of Israel helped shape the principles of the United States. He said these shared Judeo-Christian values hold deep importance for the American people as the US approaches its 250th anniversary.

Praising Israel’s achievements, Huckabee said that despite repeated threats and attempts at annihilation, the country has not only endured but prospered. He highlighted Israel’s development, including the revival of the Hebrew language, advancements in transforming the land, and contributions benefiting humanity.

Huckabee described Israel as "our number one most reliable and indispensable partner," emphasizing the close cooperation between the two nations in safeguarding mutual security interests. He credited the leadership of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for strengthening the US-Israel relationship.

He further noted joint efforts over the past year to prevent Iran, described as the leading state sponsor of terrorism, from achieving its stated objectives of harming the United States or Israel. According to Huckabee, the close coordination between the two countries is contributing to global security and prosperity.

"America stands shoulder to shoulder with Israel and rejoices with our Israeli brothers and sisters in celebrating 78 years of independence," Huckabee concluded.