US President Donald Trump said today (Tuesday) that the war against the Iranian regime will not "last much longer" and said that the US is "obliterating" Iran's forces.

“We’re not going to be there too much longer. We’re obliterating the s-t out of them right now, it’s a total obliteration," Trump told the New York Post. “But we won’t have to be there much longer - but we have more work to do in terms of killing their offensive, whatever offensive capability they have left."

When asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump stated that he expects the shipping lane "automatically reopen" with the end of the war and that "the countries that are using the strait, let them go and open it."

He said that the Strait of Hormuz is a secondary concern to him compared to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. "My sole function was to make sure that they don’t have a nuclear weapon. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon."

Earlier on Tuesday, President Trump issued a sharp diplomatic attack against France, following its decision to prevent planes carrying critical military supplies to Israel from passing through its airspace.

"The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran," who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT," the President wrote on his Truth Social platform.

A few minutes earlier, Trump wrote another post criticizing the British government and suggesting that the UK act militarily to reopen the Strait of Hormuz itself.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT," he said.