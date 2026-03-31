US President Donald Trump issued a sharp diplomatic attack against France this morning (Tuesday), following its decision to prevent planes carrying critical military supplies to Israel from passing through its airspace.

"The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the “Butcher of Iran," who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT," the President wrote on his Truth Social platform.

A few minutes earlier, Trump wrote another post criticizing the British government and suggesting that the UK act militarily to reopen the Strait of Hormuz itself.

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT," he said.

In response to the French move, the Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Major General (res.) Amir Baram, made a dramatic decision to completely halt defense procurement from France.

The move is part of a broad policy led by the Minister of Defense and the director general of the ministry, which aims to reduce engagements with countries that take hostile steps against the State of Israel in time of war.

Instead of French procurement, the Ministry of Defense will move to relying on Israeli "Blue and White" production and procurement from countries defined as friendly only.

The Israeli decision comes after France, since the beginning of the war, took a series of steps that were perceived in Jerusalem as hostile and unacceptable.

Among other things, the French government has banned the participation of Israeli representatives and companies in prestigious security exhibitions and conferences on its territory, and in addition, Paris has supported a call in the UN General Assembly to impose an arms embargo on Israel, and has now not allowed the passage of planes carrying critical military supplies to Israel.